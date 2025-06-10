Police Alert: Massachusetts Drivers Can Be Fined For This At Red Lights

The next time you're waiting at a red light in Massachusetts, avoid doing this.

While sitting at a red light, you could be fined for various infractions, such as rolling through the intersection before it turns green, blocking a crosswalk, or failing to yield to pedestrians. However, there is one violation that often surprises drivers (myself included), as many people don’t even realize it is against the law.

Although many of us are aware of when new laws take effect, we often overlook the importance of thoroughly understanding their details. This lack of awareness can lead to individuals unintentionally breaking the law, even while simply waiting at a red light.

Massachusetts Drivers Can Face Fines for Certain Actions at Red Lights.

I'm sure you're aware that Massachusetts's hands-free driving law took effect in February 2020. However, did you know that this law prohibits you from even holding your phone while stopped at a red light? That's right—if you are in a vehicle, even when stationary, it still counts as "operating a vehicle" under the law.

To be honest, I used to think that once you came to a complete stop, it was acceptable to hold your phone to your ear and make a call. It took me some time to adapt to this when the law first came into effect. I disliked talking on the phone unless it was right next to my ear; it just felt strange.

Unless a police officer is nearby, it might not seem like a big deal. However, it's still illegal and not a wise habit to develop. It only takes one look from the wrong officer at the wrong moment, and suddenly, you could be facing a ticket with your name on it.

The moral of the story is to keep your hands off your phone, even when you're at a red light.

