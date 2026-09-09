If you're well familiar with Union Street in North Adams, going back about 20 years, you're probably familiar with the bar scene the street used to have. From the good and bad things that happened at night on the weekends, you know there was never a dull moment.

For the past 10-plus years, Union Street has been on the quiet side when it comes to bars, since they've all been closed for quite some time. But that could soon change as a new bar just received the green light from the licensing commission to open in a well-known location on Union Street.

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'Black Pearl' Bar Coming Soon To Union Street In North Adams

According to iberkshires.com, the Black Pearl (is this a reference to Pirates of the Caribbean?) was approved for a special permit and an alcohol license last month at 55 Union Street in North Adams.

This location holds a special place in my heart because it was home to the former Crystal Hardhat Saloon, where the owner at the time, Todd Hebert (God rest his soul), gave me a chance to DJ at his bar when I was just 16. He told me, "You can play in my bar, but since you're underage, your dad will have to accompany you the entire night." Oh, and play biker bar music - no rap crap, strictly. Trust me, I felt pretty intimidated at the time, but that's where I landed my first-ever bar gig.

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What To Expect At The 'Black Pearl'

Melanie Matte of Readsboro, Vermont, said she wants it to be a community-based place for adults, with activities ranging from pool, cornhole, and card leagues to live performances by local talent. She would also like to bring more of the community in for events like fundraisers. People who are very close to her are veterans and people with disabilities. Basically, she wants a safe place for adults to socialize and have a good time.

Right now, only snacks will be served, but that could change depending on how things go. Hours will be Sunday through Wednesday, 5 to 10 pm, and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 5 to 1 am. To avoid attracting undue attention, the commissioners advised that, in case of any incidents, they should notify the police right away. Additionally, if the weekend evening is quiet, they should close early to prevent being overwhelmed by patrons from other bars.