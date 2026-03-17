Many people think that exceptional foods started in Massachusetts because it was one of the original 13 colonies and the sixth state to join the United States.

Many residents of Massachusetts have sampled at least one of these foods at some point in their lives. If you've lived in New England for a while, you probably know exactly what I mean.

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Thinking of moving? Here's why some foods might not be available outside Massachusetts

If you're considering leaving Massachusetts, keep in mind that some of your favorite foods might be more difficult to find in other parts of the U.S. Even if you do manage to find them, their flavors and quality could differ from what you're accustomed to, potentially affecting your enjoyment.

This variation likely arises from regional differences in preparation techniques, ingredient quality standards, or sourcing practices that contrast with those commonly found in Massachusetts. Embracing a new culinary environment can bring about delightful surprises, yet it may also require letting go of certain cherished flavors that are uniquely tied to your home region.

Food You Would Miss If You Left Massachusetts There are lots of famous foods that can claim “The Bay State” as their place of origin. It is the most densely populated of the New England states and was one of the 13 original colonies and 6th state to join the United States of America. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

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A wide array of delicious Massachusetts dishes can be enjoyed at various local restaurants and grocery stores throughout New England. Discover some establishments that serve a diverse selection of these popular culinary favorites.

10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

When arranging a move or trip, consider checking out various popular fast-food chains across the country.