Here’s A Quirky Law in Massachusetts & Connecticut That Many Residents Don’t Know About

If you live in Massachusetts or Connecticut, you may have come across some unusual laws in these states. While many of these laws serve a practical purpose, some might make you pause and think, “Wait... is that really a law?” Most of these quirky laws are outdated and rarely enforced, which makes them easy to overlook.

When waiting at a red light, drivers can be fined for various infractions. These violations include rolling through the intersection before the light turns green, blocking the crosswalk, and failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. However, one specific violation often catches drivers by surprise, as it is not widely recognized as illegal.

Most of us are aware when new laws are enacted, but we often don't grasp all the details of those laws. This lack of understanding can lead to individuals unintentionally breaking the law, even in common situations like waiting at a red light.

Canva Canva loading...

Drivers in Massachusetts may incur fines for certain behaviors at red lights.

It's essential to note that the hands-free driving law in Massachusetts took effect in February 2020. This law specifically prohibits drivers from holding their mobile phones while operating a vehicle, even when stopped at a traffic light. Consequently, holding a phone is considered "operating a vehicle" under the law, regardless of whether the car is stationary.

I used to believe it was acceptable to hold my phone to my ear while making a call, as long as I was completely stopped. When the law was first enacted, it took me some time to adjust. I didn’t like talking on the phone unless it was right next to my ear; it just felt awkward to me.

Canva Canva loading...

While it may seem insignificant when a police officer isn't around, this behavior is illegal, and it's unwise to develop such a habit. A single glance from the wrong officer at the wrong moment could lead to a ticket. It's not worth the risk.

It is essential to refrain from using your phone when stopped at a red light.

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane Gallery Credit: Unsplash