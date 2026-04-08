These Are The Unwritten Rules Massachusetts Residents Just Know

For those who know me, I've lived in the Bay State my whole life. Growing up, it was mostly pretty decent. I've never had many major complaints about this state, except that winter can be unpredictable at times. Let's just say, we "Northerners" can handle winter better than anyone else, no offense to my southern friends.

Before we discuss unwritten rules in the Commonwealth, a study showed that Massachusetts was one of the most popular states to move away from, while Vermont, just over the border, experienced an increase in migration. Which honestly doesn't surprise me at all in some ways.

Let's review the 6 Unspoken Rules of living in Massachusetts

6 Unspoken Rules About Massachusetts Newbies Should Know Here's The List: Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

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Other than that, as long as you're aware of these limitations, living in Massachusetts can be a dream come true! I mean, what other state can you think of that has mountains, wilderness, rivers, lakes, ocean beaches—all packed into one state? It's kind of like if you vacation from Western Massachusetts all the way to Cape Cod, you're not even leaving your home state!

Ask yourself this: What do you like and dislike about living in Massachusetts, and what could be done differently that we're not currently doing? Reach out to us on our station app!

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