UPDATE: Snow Is Officially On The Way For Massachusetts

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. And with temperatures dropping like crazy, snowy weather is not too far off.

Honestly, summer is my most favorite season because I enjoy being outdoors comfortably without freezing my rear-end off.

So, What Do We Expect This Year For Winter In Massachusetts?

According to the farmer's almanac, Massachusetts winter is always cold and snowy. But they're predicting a gentler-than-normal season that’s not so rough and tough.

It also stated said we’ll get a break from Old Man Winter with a gentler and slightly warmer season and snow most likely in early December, mid-February, and early March.

Here's a photo I snapped 6 years ago of the first snowfall on Mount Greylock:

Of course, forecasts predicted this early are not 100% accurate but we do get ideas on what to expect this winter. After all, it's never too early to prepare. That reminds me, I got to pull out the snow shovels from the basement real soon.

I remember one Christmas when it was 70 degrees out and everyone was driving around with their windows open. So, we shall see what mother nature has in store for us this winter here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. We have to expect the unexpected each year as 2021 was the last time we had a real white Christmas.

Latest Weather Update For Massachusetts:

NEWS10's Chief Meteorologist Steve Capporizzo in Albany is predicting the first wet snowfall for Massachusetts particularly for the higher elevations of 2000 feet or more.

The colder air will move in Thursday which will transition to a mix of wet snow in the Catskills/Adirondacks and then will spread into the New England mountains Thursday night into Friday morning for Western New England.

Lighter precipitation will fall on Friday and even into Friday night, but once again the mountains will likely see more of a wet snow-mix or rain in the valley areas.

How much snow do you think we'll get this year? Let us know on our station app.

