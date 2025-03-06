Being told everyday what we can and cannot do is a fact of life. Whether it's in person or through the media. So, why stop today?

Think Twice Before Throwing Things Away In The Trash.

Believe it or not, there are many things that can actually hurt the environment if they're not properly disposed.

According to Mass.gov, Massachusetts has what's called a "waste ban," meaning, there are prohibitions on the disposal and transfer of certain toxic and/or recyclable items. Waste bans are intended to encourage reuse and/or recycling of certain waste materials, conserve disposal capacity, and reduce adverse environmental impacts from waste materials containing toxic substances.

I Honestly Never Knew Batteries Weren't Supposed To Be Thrown Away.

While there are many types of batteries that do not belong in the trash because they can cause fires or contain toxic chemicals, alkaline batteries are not among them. Most single-use household batteries (AAA, AA, C, D and 9 volt) are alkaline batteries and can be disposed of in the trash. The Massachusetts DEP has a battery identification guide to assist in identifying and safely handling batteries. One can also search the Recycle Smart MA Recyclopedia for information on batteries.

Being Big On Recycling, Some Items You Can't Just Throw Away

I wouldn't be surprised if people just bury items in their yard just to avoid the hassle. Totally understandable.

We updated a few items that should be recycled but have a few exceptions:

