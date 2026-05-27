Recently, I drove by the Post Office in Adams and noticed something unusual in the parking lot. Normally, it's just your typical mail delivery vehicle, but this one caught me off guard for a second.

Let's first discuss the mail truck you're used to seeing.

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The Current Mailtruck

The mail truck you see every day, delivering your mail, is known as the Grumman LLV (Long Life Vehicle). It was built on a modified Chevrolet S-10 chassis by defense contractor Grumman (the same company that built the Apollo lunar module).

What Makes The Truck So Iconic, And Why Is The USPS Phasing Them Out?

The LLV was engineered for a single purpose: residential mail delivery. It features a tight turning radius, sliding doors, and a durable, corrosion-resistant aluminum body. However, it also has its downside. They have poor fuel economy, no air conditioning, no airbags, and have poor traction in snow. Also, not to mention they've been on the road since 1987, which is well over their intended 24-year lifespan. Plus, production ceased in 1994.

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The Next Generation Mailtrucks

These new dorky-looking trucks are known as the Oshkosh Next Generation Delivery Vehicle (NGDV). It is powered by the Ford EcoBoost 2.0L and can easily be converted over to a hybrid.

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Updated Safety Features

Although it's described as the 'duck-billed option,' Oshkosh's NGDV has been designed to maximize interior volume and outward visibility for drivers who will be required to move against traffic in pedestrian-heavy areas. It is also tall enough for a person to stand inside and work. The design incorporates current-generation automotive safety features, including airbags, a 360-degree camera, automatic emergency braking, and collision-avoidance systems. Oh, and it also has air conditioning.

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Other Updated Safety Features

The NGDV features a second curbside door for mail carriers to access the cargo area directly, avoiding the need to stand in traffic. It also has an automatic parking brake that activates when parked, the driver leaves the seat, or the ignition is turned off, and releases when the vehicle starts and shifts into drive or reverse. The ignition only works when the transmission is in park or neutral. Proximity sensors on the bumpers beep intermittently when objects are within 8 feet and emit a continuous alarm when objects are within 6 inches.

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When Will the New NGDV Hit Berkshire County Roads?

While the trucks are already on the road across the country, Berkshire County is not far behind in getting them on the road as well. With summer already here, that air conditioning sounds especially refreshing for postal workers.

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS