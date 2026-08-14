If you're facing difficulties in your marriage, particularly if trust has been broken and you fear it might end, this information might be useful. Cheating is widely seen as one of the most serious errors in a marriage, and many people know someone who has been unfaithful. Luckily, I haven't reached the marriage stage of life yet.

According to Women's Day, Massachusetts is among 16 states that have laws banning adultery in marriage, which means engaging in sexual activity with someone outside one's marriage.

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Although there hasn't been a case in over 40 years, it remains a possibility

Interestingly, Massachusetts hasn't documented any cases of adultery since 1983. Today, most couples prefer to sign divorce papers and move forward.

While the media seldom reports on jail time for cheating, a judge still has the authority to hand down a harsh sentence if they choose to.

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How Does Infidelity Affect Your Spouse in Massachusetts?

The Week states that in Massachusetts, a conviction for this offense can lead to a felony charge with a penalty of up to three years in prison. Several other states, such as Idaho, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, also treat it as a felony. While some places may treat it as a misdemeanor, punishments can still include up to three months in jail and a fine.

New York is taking steps to decriminalize adultery by removing existing laws against it. Consequently, people living in New York may legally have extramarital relationships in the city that never sleeps.

Below is a list of all states where cheating on your spouse is illegal, according to Woman's Day.

Arizona Florida Kansas Illinois Massachusetts Oklahoma Idaho Michigan Wisconsin Minnesota Utah New York Mississippi Georgia South Carolina North Carolina

Interestingly, even though it's still illegal in Maryland, the maximum penalty is only a $10 fine. Not really a serious consequence, is it?

What happens if you're married in a state where it's legal but cheat in a state where it's illegal? That's a question for a good lawyer. That's all I can say.

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