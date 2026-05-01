Two Drivers Got Busted By State Police For Racing On Route 7 In Pownal, Vermont

Racing is fun and all, but there's a time and place for it. The racetrack. Unfortunately, these two drivers in Vermont paid for the consequences for their actions. But in the end, it's to keep others safe on public roadways.

On Thursday afternoon, Vermont State Police caught two cars racing along US Route 7 close to Vermont Route 346 in Pownal. Radar readings showed both were going 93 MPH in a zone where the speed limit is 50 MPH. At that time, traffic was heavy, and it was raining actively.

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Two Drivers Charged By State Police For Racing In Pownal, Vermont

The Bennington Banner states that traffic stops were made on both vehicles, resulting in each driver receiving Vermont Civil Violation Complaints worth 2 points and a $641 waiver penalty. Additionally, both operators faced charges of negligent operation, were processed at the roadside, and then released.

One of the operators is a minor and will remain unnamed. The other individual has been identified by authorities as Landen Caron, 22, from Shaftsbury.

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Street Racing Data In America

A nationwide online survey of 3,020 U.S. drivers aged 16 and older, conducted in May 2025, was used to assess the prevalence of street racing. AAA reports that respondents shared their experiences with, participation in, and worries about street racing on public roads—such as street takeovers, drag races, and high-speed racing. The data were adjusted to match the U.S. population and categorized by urban, suburban, and rural areas. Chi-square tests were used to examine differences among these area types.

Street racing is common: 73% of drivers have seen it in the past year, mostly high-speed weaving. Only 4% participate, but 21% have been exposed unintentionally, so it's still visible without involvement. Urban drivers report more exposure and concern, while rural drivers participate slightly more but worry less. Overall, street racing remains a visible but infrequent risk, with regional differences in exposure, perception, and participation. These findings highlight the need for targeted community strategies.

Again, if you want to get into racing, save it for the racetrack, like Lebanon Valley Speedway.

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