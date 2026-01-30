They Say Valentine’s Day Is The ‘Worse Day’ To Travel In Massachusetts

While Valentine's Day celebrates love, it often leads to increased traffic on the roads. This includes couples hurrying to secure dinner reservations, friends celebrating “Galentine’s,” and delivery drivers rushing to deliver flowers and chocolates. It's essential for fleet drivers to remain alert while driving.

Understanding why Valentine's Day is the most difficult day for travel

John Foy & Associates recently analyzed data on personal injuries, as reported by FleetOwner, and found a 4% increase in the likelihood of fatal car accidents around Valentine’s Day compared to typical days.

This study pinpointed the most dangerous states for driving on Valentine’s Day by analyzing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System spanning 2018 to 2022. The data focused on the 15 days surrounding Valentine’s Day, from February 7 to 21.

Here's the current status of Massachusetts

Before deciding to visit a place where "everybody knows your name," keep in mind that Valentine’s Day might not be the best time. During the two weeks around the holiday, Massachusetts ranked as the fifth most dangerous state for driving, with an average of 57 crashes. These incidents account for 3.18% of all collisions in the state.

The four remaining states identified as dangerous were South Dakota, Rhode Island, Wyoming, and West Virginia, with West Virginia being the most dangerous.

The safest state to visit on Valentine's Day

Vermont, which borders Massachusetts, is the safest travel state, with no crashes reported during the 15 days surrounding the holiday. The next four safest states are Hawaii, Delaware, Alaska, and North Dakota.

Fleet and commercial drivers who must remain on the road during this 15-day period should continue to exercise caution while traveling.

“Couples who are out celebrating will often drink alcohol, and the risk of impaired driving can rise, even a small amount of alcohol can affect reaction times and decision-making. For those driving, plan your route and allow extra time to reach your destination.” - John Foy & Associates

