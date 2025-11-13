The holiday season is approaching. Whether you're shopping for gifts, sipping eggnog or hot cocoa, watching holiday movies by a warm fire, or, most importantly, decorating your home for Christmas.

What about decorating your car for Christmas? People often use deer antlers and red noses, but why not try actual Christmas lights?

Is it legal to hang Christmas lights on your vehicle in Massachusetts?

While it may be legal to add lights to your vehicle to some extent, it is illegal to display any lighting that obstructs your visibility while driving. Doing so not only puts you at risk but can also blind other drivers. There is no specific law in Massachusetts or the United States regarding this matter. However, in the U.K., if you are caught with Christmas lights on your vehicle, you could face a fine of $1,000 and a driving ban. This might seem harsh, but laws vary from country to country.

No person shall mount or display any lighting device which does not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations, 49 CFR Part 571, unless specifically allowed by M.G.L.c.90, §7. -Mass.gov.

What can you legally use to decorate your vehicle?

There are many legal ways to decorate your vehicle this holiday season. For example, you can add antlers and a deer nose to your grille. Check out the local auto parts stores in the Berkshires to see what festive accessories you can find!

Do you decorate your car for the holidays? Let us know through our station app.

