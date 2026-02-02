Some Adams Residents Without Water, And Recent Noise Complaints Over The Weekend

Every day, I check Facebook groups such as North Adams Chat and Voices of Adams to stay informed about our community. There's always something new happening each day.

Adams Water Main Break

The initial post that drew everyone's attention reported a water main break affecting Upper East Hoosac St, Country Rd, East Rd, East St, Airport Rd, Dubis St, Meadow St, Autumn St, Upper Morningside Ave, Burns Ln, Fryc Ln, and Walling Rd, resulting in residents being without water until further notice.

The Adams Fire District/Water Department reported that crews located and isolated the broken pipe segment, restoring water service to the storage tank. The Town then slowly re-pressurized the distribution system. Residents were instructed to boil all water for one minute, let it cool before use, or use bottled water. Until further notice, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food, as boiling effectively kills bacteria and other organisms.

Adams' Horn Honking'

In other news, numerous complaints have been made about vehicle horn honking in the middle of the night, which has been bothering residents on Cherry Street. Initially, it was believed to be a mechanical issue caused by the recent cold temperatures. However, this is not the case; the noise has continued for more than a few days.

If you're reading this and it's your vehicle, please use your horn if it's an alarm issue, as your neighbors would appreciate it; they wouldn't want the Adams Police Department involved.

Urgent Steps to Silence the Alarm Use the physical key: insert it into the driver's side door, lock it, then unlock it to reset the anti-theft system.

Warm the sensors: use a hairdryer on door seals and locks to melt any frozen moisture.

Lubricate locks: spray WD-40 or a de-icer into the lock cylinders and door latch mechanisms if possible.

Check the key fob: replace the battery if it's malfunctioning in cold weather. Why Cold Temperatures Cause Alarms to Malfunction or Get Stuck Frozen Sensors: Water vapor may freeze in door microswitches, leading to accidental triggers.

Battery Voltage Drop: Cold weather reduces battery voltage, which can trigger false alarms in security systems.

Contracting Materials: Low temperatures cause sensor materials to contract, resulting in false signals.

Icy Door Latch: A frozen latch may not lock properly, causing the car to detect the door as open. Preventive Actions Lubricate door locks and latches with a silicone-based lubricant before freezing temperatures. Ch eck that the car battery is in good condition to avoid low-voltage issues. If feasible, park in a warmer location, like a garage. To fix a cold-weather-stuck car alarm, unlock the driver's door with the physical key, warm the frozen door sensors with a hairdryer, or spray WD-40 into the lock to dislodge moisture. Cold temperatures can cause sensors to malfunction or cause false triggers due to frozen door switches.

