With Cooler Weather Around The Corner, Authorities Remind Massachusetts Residents That You Can Be Fined For Warming Up Your Car

As cooler weather approaches, many of us will want to go outside or remotely start our vehicles before heading to our destinations. However, if you leave your vehicle idling for an extended period, you could face legal consequences.

I want to clarify that I have done this many times without hesitation. However, where I live now, my car is quite a distance from my doorstep. What I do is dress warmly, start my car, and drive after just 20 seconds. Alternatively, I use the remote starter in my vehicle and then keep the heat off until the coolant gauge needle reaches about halfway, as shown on the dashboard.

Why Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Vehicle in Massachusetts?

According to WWLP 22 News, it is illegal in the state of Massachusetts to warm up your vehicle for more than five minutes while you are not nearby or inside it. No specific town enforces this law; rather, it is a state regulation. While police officers are not actively searching for idling vehicles, warming up your car poses risks. Leaving your car unattended can increase the chances of theft, and the exhaust fumes could potentially enter your home, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. It's a good idea to check your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms right now.

Additionally, if you accidentally leave your vehicle idling in a public parking lot, a police officer can issue you a $35 ticket.

