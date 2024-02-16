Walgreens Closing Stores In Massachusetts, Is Yours One Of Them?

Walgreens announced last year the closure of 150 stores in the United States and closed about 200 in 2019. Looks like many customers including myself are going to have to have prescriptions filled at another location.

A COUPLE OF MORE MASSACHUSETTS LOCATIONS HAVE BEEN ADDED TO THE CLOSING LIST. SCROLL FOR DETAILS:

Last month we learned by a Walgreens spokesperson that the location at 50 Lincoln St. in North Adams will close its doors this come February 22. Iberkshires.com reports pharmacy customers are being told their prescriptions will automatically be transferred to the Walgreens at 212 Main St. in Williamstown and did not get a response on questions about the building being for sale or if other Walgreens in Berkshire County are also being affected. So as of right now, this brings Williamstown and Adams the only remaining Northern Berkshire County Walgreens locations after the closure of the North Adams store.

"We will make every effort to place impacted team members at nearby stores." - Walgreens Spokesperson

Here's some more interesting facts from Iberkshires.com:

"The location had formerly been a Rite Aid, which initially opened its 1,000th store in the L-shaped mall in 1982. Rite Aid sold its Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores to New England-based Brooks Pharmacy in 1995, a deal that included the North Adams and Williamstown locations. Brooks bought and demolished the old St. Francis' convent on Lincoln Street and built the existing store next Big Y. It opened in December 2002."

"A decade later, Rite Aid bought that along with 336 other Brooks stores, bringing an end to that regional chain. Walgreens entered the picture in 2017 when it acquired nearly 2,000 Rite Aid locations — including Adams, North Adams and Williamstown. Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last October and announced it close about a quarter of its 2,000 stores."

CVS Pharmacy which is located in the BIG Y Plaza, has sparked interest in a standalone building but has since been off grid as their first interest was the former St. Francis Church property. The outcry in the city has since held up any interest for anyone occupying that property.

UPDATE: Walgreens closed their locations in Roxbury last month which lead to a huge protest. Walgreens on 78 Main Street in Westfield is next on the list to close on February 26th according to WWLP22News.

