Like many Berkshire County residents, I carry cash and credit cards in my wallet every day. But authorities in Massachusetts and elsewhere advise leaving certain items at home instead of carrying them regularly.

I didn’t realize I’d been carrying this item until I recently took it out and put it somewhere safe at home. I never thought carrying it was unwise until I lost my wallet.

By the way, big shout-out to Thomas for finding my wallet! That being said, let’s review the items you should avoid keeping in your wallet.

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Identity Fraud

LifeLock by Norton stresses the importance of taking every necessary step to protect your identity from cybercriminals. Without regularly checking your credit reports, you may not realize someone is using your identity. The statistics on identity theft and online fraud can be startling.

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Things You Shouldn't Keep in Your Wallet

Discover reports that millions of Americans have their money and personal information compromised each year, potentially with devastating consequences. While credit and debit cards can be canceled easily, carrying items such as a Social Security card can lead to more serious problems.

Massachusetts authorities advise residents to keep essentials such as driver's licenses, credit and debit cards, and health insurance cards in their wallets. They also recommend regularly checking wallets and purses for missing items. Below is a list of major items you shouldn’t carry with you at all times.

7 Risky Items to Remove from Your Wallet or Purse Immediately Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie