With the rise in accidents at the intersection of South State Street and Curran Highway, where drivers turn in and out of Walmart, residents are calling for changes.

This all stems from the most recent accident involving a car and a motorcycle. Our prayers and condolences go to all the family and friends involved, as we are all grieving right now. While we don't have any official announcements about what happened, nor any updates on what's next for the intersection, we can only hope changes are in the works. Here's what residents are calling for.

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Residents Want Change For South Entrance Of North Adams Walmart

These ideas are mainly based on my opinion, and many may agree or disagree.

I have to admit, I always try to avoid turning left out of this intersection as it can be sketchy and potentially dangerous. Many residents say there should be a no left-turn sign coming out, which isn't a bad idea, while others say they should shut down the entrance altogether. While it is a great idea, it could jam up traffic on the other side, since the BRTA bus route runs through Walmart.

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Photo by Eliobed Suarez on Unsplash, Photo by Ádám Berkecz on Unsplash traffic light with red light

Traffic Lights Or Roundabouts Maybe?

Other residents claim that this intersection would benefit from a dedicated traffic signal. The only issue is that there are already two other traffic signals on Curran Highway, which could cause significant stop-and-go traffic.

Given how well the roundabout benefits drivers in Adams, I believe a roundabout would be the best option, since it keeps traffic moving when used properly. That means, for the love of God, do not stop in a roundabout, because Yield is not a stop sign.

That said, we don't yet know what the future holds for this intersection. What changes would you like to see at this intersection? Tell us in our station app.

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