Just recently, I went shopping at my usual spot, the Walmart in North Adams. Some call it Super Walmart, considering it is twice the size of the Pittsfield location.

While shopping, I wasn't thinking about anything new or special, since I go there often enough and know where everything is by heart. Unless something is changed at the last minute, of course, which only happens once in a great while.

That's exactly what happened this time. And it wasn't because a new item was on sale or anything was moved around. I didn't discover it until I went to cash out. Here's what I found.

Walmart Now Accepts 'Tap-To-Pay' At All Locations In Massachusetts

I don't know about you, but I think this is a huge upgrade for anyone who wants to cash out faster at Walmart. I remember how slow the machine used to be when you had to insert the chip. Now it's just amazing how quick it is.

Yes, all Walmart locations, including the ones here in Massachusetts, now accept tap-to-pay, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. This comes after years of customer complaints about not accepting the method, as the company wanted to protect its ecosystem by pushing its Walmart Pay app.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM

So, what made Walmart change its mind?

Walmart says it wants customers and Sam's Club members to choose how they pay and check out in the way that works best for them. As of Aug. 24, 2026, Tap to Pay will be available at select Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations. Walmart plans to expand the service to all U.S. stores and clubs by the end of 2026, then to fuel stations by mid-2027.

How do you like Walmart's new tap-to-pay feature? Let us know in our app!

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16 of the Most Commonly Stolen Items at Walmart According to FinanceBuzz, these are 16 items that shoplifters commonly get their hands on at Walmart. This isn’t an official Walmart ranking, and the items aren’t listed in any particular order.

Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie