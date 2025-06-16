Warning To Massachusetts Residents: Don’t Sleep With Your Fan Running
Summer has officially arrived, and although we've only had a few hot days, the season is just getting started.
We can expect some very hot days ahead, so we need to make some adjustments to our lifestyle, especially if you're like me and don't have air conditioning!
A recent study examined the effects of running a fan at night, particularly for individuals without air conditioning, and identified significant drawbacks.
We love summer so much in Massachusetts, and it is also very short, so we want to feel our best to soak it all in.
Did you know that sleeping with your fan on all night may not be a good idea?
I’m the type of person who needs fresh air while I sleep, so I usually keep a window open 90% of the time, regardless of the weather. However, during really hot nights, I do run a fan all night long. I've recently learned that this might not be the best idea.
Many online warnings indicate that this can significantly impact your health, according to sleep experts.
The Risks of Keeping Your Fan On All Night
Running a fan all night can pose health risks, whether it’s a box fan or a ceiling fan. I was unaware of this, but I’m glad to have the information now.
Sleep experts explain what happens when you leave your fan running all night. Here’s what they say:
It triggers allergens and asthma.
It creates congestion.
Your body could 'overcool' while you're sleeping.
It gives you dry and irritated eyes.
It can cause coughing throughout the night.
It can cause sore muscles, including a stiff neck.
You get the idea. If you’ve been leaving the fan running all night, you might want to consider turning it off to feel a bit more comfortable. This is good advice, just in time for our summer in the Bay State.
