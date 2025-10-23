Whenever I travel out of town, especially to another state, I always look for something new that we don’t have in Massachusetts. I must say, this place is now at the top of my list.

Cumberland Farms operates numerous locations throughout Massachusetts. While similar gas stations and convenience stores can be found in other states, such as New Jersey, these specific chains are not present in Massachusetts. In New York, there is a chain called Stewart's Shops that does not have any locations in Massachusetts. However, that discussion can wait for another day.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Let's discuss a store called Wawa, which isn't in Massachusetts. However, it would be fantastic if we had one, right?

What is Wawa?

Wawa is an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations that originated in the Philadelphia metropolitan area. The stores are located along the East Coast of the United States, operating in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Georgia.

Many people rave about the incredible deli sandwiches in New Jersey, but despite my many visits, I have yet to try them. However, Wawa offers a wide variety of freshly made sandwiches available 24 hours a day. If you're willing to wait, you'll have plenty of choices to enjoy.

What Does "Wawa" Mean?

ABC8 News in Florida reports that the name "Wawa" is derived from the indigenous word "we’we," which the Ojibwe People's Dictionary defines as "snow goose." This origin explains why the goose appears in Wawa’s logo.

Do you think Massachusetts should have a Wawa? Share your thoughts in our app!

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...