Halloween will be here before you know it! A time not just for candy and pumpkins. But a time for horror flicks too. Particularly Michael Myers, whom made his debut along with film actress Jamie Lee Curtis on October 25, 1978 in an American independent slasher film well known as 'Halloween" directed by John Carpenter. It's a blockbuster that we all know and love considering the fact that the beloved Michael Myers character spans in a total of eleven installments! This brings us to the question:

Last year, Michael Myers came to town and will it happen again this year?

We turn to the Town of Adams a picturesque valley town in beautiful Berkshire County, only fifteen minutes from the New York and Vermont state borders. This town has recently seen an uptick in sightings of Michael Myers. Residents have been showing some cause for consider but in a way you wouldn't think. Considering the fact there are no reports of anyone being harmed but rather people wanting to pose a picture with the beloved character.

Michael Myers was looking to invade what was known as the Miss Adams Diner (now M&J's Taste Of Home), but then found out it was shutdown at the time. Then he tried to sneak into Adams Townhall only to figure out it was after business hours.

He then tried to escape the Town since he thought it might have been too boring for him. So, he then tried to board a train bound for North Adams but was unsuccessful because he couldn't afford a train ticket.

Michael didn't give up just yet after he thought he would be a good idea to go to the police station and attempt to steal a patrol car.

He didn't get far as the Adams Police Department managed to place him under arrest, take him into custody...

And book him into the Adams lockup!

However, the unstoppable Michael managed to escape and is back on the loose in the Town of Adams! And we can only image what happened to the poor officer that arrested him in the first place. 😳

Big shout-out to the Adams Police Department for what you do in playing a huge part for Michael Of Adams! Will he return this year? You just never know!

