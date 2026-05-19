These couple of days in the Berkshires have been hot, there's no doubt about that. We do, however, have some relief from the heat by Memorial Day weekend. Before we get there, it's worth noting that a heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western Massachusetts.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for residents in central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m., Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s, potentially feeling like 100 degrees due to the heat index. Additionally, there's a small chance of severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday.

An extended heatwave is forecast to result in historic high temperatures on Tuesday. Weather predictions indicate that by 3 p.m., Springfield could reach around 96°F, Northampton about 95°F, and Greenfield approximately 93°F.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Signs Of Heat Stroke

If you spend a long time in hot conditions, it's crucial to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke is the most severe heat-related condition, occurring when the body loses its ability to regulate its temperature. Indicators include confusion, slurred speech, dry or hot skin, or heavy sweating, and it can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses too much water and salt, leading to symptoms such as headaches, feeling dizzy, weakness, and heavy sweating.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Protect Yourself From Heat Stroke And Thunderstorms Forecasted

If you have to be outdoors, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and take regular breaks in cool, shaded areas.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a level one risk on a scale of five for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. This signifies a minimal but present possibility of storms, with some showers or a few thunderstorms expected to occur later in the day, during the afternoon and evening.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Cold Front Brings Thunderstorms Midweek

A cold front is expected to move through on Wednesday evening, possibly causing a few thunderstorms. It will decrease temperatures and humidity to usual levels for this season, typically in the low 70s. Temperatures are projected to reach about 90 degrees on Wednesday and then drop into the 70s and 60s by Memorial Day Monday.

20 Massachusetts Places That Will Make You Think You're in Another Country No passport, no problem—these stunning spots across Massachusetts feel like a trip around the world. Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall