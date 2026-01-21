With the cold temperatures in the Berkshires, there is a chance of accumulating snow later in the week. While there have been several smaller snowfalls this year, most of the region has not yet experienced any major storms.

With a major winter storm headed for New England this weekend, what is the forecast specifically for Western Massachusetts?



A significant winter storm is progressing across the nation, approaching the East Coast.

The Weather Channel is monitoring a significant winter storm moving across the country, with forecasters warning it could bring "...widespread snow and a potentially damaging ice storm..." in many areas. While heavy snow is forecasted for the mid-Atlantic states and ice for regions further south, what impact will the storm have on Massachusetts?

Forecast of Snow Impact in the Berkshires

This storm is likely to affect us, but if you anticipate heavy snow, you might be disappointed. We expect some snow in the greater Western Mass area, though the amount will depend on the storm's final track.

The Weather Channel is analyzing different weather models, indicating that downstate areas could receive between 8 inches and over a foot of snow, while Western Massachusetts and the Berkshires might see 5 to 8 inches or more.

This is good news for skiers and snowmobilers because even a little snow is better than none. Local ski resorts and snowmobile trails on Mount Greylock are doing better than they have in years this winter.

