There's been a lot of raised questions about something new that's being built on what was once home to the Greenburgs Lumberyard. Of course since its opening almost a decade ago, the lot is currently known as "Cumby's on Curran Highway." But up until recently, if you're part of local Facebook group pages like "North Adams Chat" you may have noticed there's been a #1 question. What's being built behind Cumby's on Curran Highway? What's being built on Curran Highway across from Walmart?

Today, we have the answer! But first any guesses?

Is It Olive Garden?

Is It Texas Roadhouse?

A Sonic Drive-In?

Or do we finally get a Chick-Fil-A? Keep scrolling to find out!

All great guesses, but there's only one candidate for the win. So, it all boils down to the question.

What is being built behind at the intersection of Hodges Cross Road behind Cumberland Farms on Curran Highway in North Adams?

Bingo! You guessed it right, another Storage Facility! According to iberkshires.com, The Planning Board gave the go-ahead to build 61,900 square feet of self-storage off Hodges Crossroad. Spot On Storage LLC is a company based out of Catskill, New York. The new North Adams location will offer a 25,000-square-foot, climate-controlled building and five outside access buildings of between 7,150 and 7,500 square feet each.

This new gated facility will also provide a dozen parking spaces for trucks and storage for recreational vehicles. There will be an attendant on-duty between normal business hours 8 A.M. to 8 P.M.

