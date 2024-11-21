What Happens If You Hit A Deer In The Road In Massachusetts?

I was just recently reminded that it is in fact deer hunting season now that we're in the middle of Fall. Let me tell you, when I'm on my way to work at 5:00 in the morning, with it being still dark out I never know when I'm ether going to spot a deer or have one dart out in front of me.

Trust me, it has happened and thankfully knock on wood I've been able to avoid Bambi each time.

As a matter of fact, I snapped a photo of this guy the other morning just outside our studios.

What other wildlife do we need to be mindful of?

Mass.gov states that since fall is the breeding season for both moose and white-tailed deer, MassWildlife reminds motorists to be mindful of increased deer and moose activity, especially during early morning and evening hours.

Moose, found in central and western parts of Massachusetts, breed in September and October. White-tailed deer breed from late October to early December. And moose on the road are worse to spot than deer since dark color and height make them difficult to see in low light; and their eyes rarely shine like deer eyes because their eyes are above headlight level.

So, what is the best thing to do if you collide with a deer in the Baystate?

Any deer and moose/vehicle collisions should always be reported to the Environmental Police by calling 1-800-632-8075.

Also if you're a Massachusetts Resident, the driver or passengers of the vehicle involved may salvage the deer by bringing it to a MassWildlife Office to be officially tagged as there is no law that says you can't take the deer meat home. However selling of any meat is prohibited without proper inspections.

