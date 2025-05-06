In 2024, I needed to renew my license for the second time before my birthday. Fortunately, I could complete the transaction online since all my records were current, and I had no reason to visit the RMV in person.

Some individuals may not be so lucky due to an impending deadline for obtaining a "REAL ID," which you will need for your driver's license or ID.

What Is A REAL ID?

According to LoPriore Insurance Agency, a REAL ID is a type of identification that complies with enhanced security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. Congress enacted the REAL ID Act in 2005 in response to the 9/11 attacks. Its purpose is to prevent airline terrorism by strengthening the requirements for documents that allow access to domestic flights and certain federal agencies.

This is a significant step in enhancing security measures for Massachusetts residents. The Commonwealth has been proactive in implementing the measures required by the Act.

Do I Actually Need A REAL ID In Massachusetts?

It would be more convenient to have a single ID card instead of multiple identification cards for different purposes. For instance, if you fly domestically and don’t possess a passport or another form of TSA-approved identification, you might face challenges when trying to enter military bases, nuclear facilities, federal courthouses, federal prisons, or other federal buildings that require identification.

What Happens If I Miss The Real ID Deadline?

According to CBS Boston, the head of the Registry of Motor Vehicles has announced that air travelers will not necessarily face a "hard stop" if they do not have a Real ID by the federal deadline of May 7, 2025. This is good news for those who may not meet the requirement by the deadline.

