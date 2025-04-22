Let's face it, we've all done it, but if you're a new driver, this may be intimidating for you. Trust me, the aftermarket LED headlights on my car make people think I'm using my high beams.

When installing LED headlights on your car, ensure they are properly aimed at the ground.

ALSO READ: Massachusetts Restaurant Named ‘Best Breakfast & Brunch’ In The State

Tim Graham/Getty Images Tim Graham/Getty Images loading...

Believe it or not, even though you can't see the driver at night inside their vehicle, high beam flashes are often seen as a kind gesture. For instance, a driver might be flashing their high beams to alert you to the presence of a police officer ahead, who could be either monitoring traffic or conducting a traffic stop.

When such situations occur, most drivers in Massachusetts, myself included, typically slow down and check their speeds. However, is this considerate action even legal in Massachusetts?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In Massachusetts, it is not illegal to flash your headlights to alert other drivers.

In Massachusetts, the practice of flashing headlights is not technically prohibited. However, if a police officer suspects otherwise, they may ask the driver if they were flashing their lights to alert oncoming motorists about police presence.

If the driver denies the reason for their actions, the officer can inquire whether the vehicle has defective lights, which would constitute a violation of Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 90, Section 7. It's generally advisable to admit to flashing your lights, as a judge in Oregon has ruled that doing so is a form of free speech.

Police officer writing ticket Getty Images loading...

What should I do if another driver flashes their lights at me?

In most cases, it is courteous to turn on your headlights, as many drivers tend to forget, especially those without automatic headlights..

Other Headlight Laws in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, it is illegal to have red or blue headlights, as well as under-glow lights, which can result in various fines.

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts Is your vehicle the one car thieves want the most? Check out the list for MA, ME, and NH. Gallery Credit: Ginny Rogers

Most Popular Ski Mountains to Learn How to Ski or Snowboard in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont These are the best ski mountains to learn how to ski or snowboard in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Gallery Credit: Logan