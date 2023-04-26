When Is Your Car Deemed A “Classic” In Massachusetts?

We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. Especially now that car show season is upon us in the Baystate. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?

Before we get into when a vehicle is deemed 'Classic' in Massachusetts, I've owned quite a few cars in the past 8 years. For those that know me, I am cheap. I buy only used vehicles that are between 15-20 years that are in good working order and easy to keep up with maintenance. Not to mention, I am not a fan of all the technology that is in modern vehicles besides being able to Bluetooth our station apps which I do have since it's easy to add!

Get our free mobile app

Here's a list of all the cars I've owned in the past 8 years:

Ryan Pause's First Car Ryan Pause's First Car loading...

If I still had this car, it would be a classic! This 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera was first ever car I purchased for $500 back in 2014. It only had 83,000 miles on it when I bought it. It had an underpowered but reliable 2.2 Liter 4 Cylinder engine with just a 3 Speed Automatic Transmisson and no overdrive. So, I would get beeped at if I was driving too slowly! I think the head gasket had a slow leak too if I remember. Unfortunately, I was rear-ended on Mass Ave. in North Adams in the winter of 2015 which caused the rear suspension to separate from the unibody as you can tell in the photo. I have to say, I miss this car.

attachment-12961486_1001198013307834_9079957553620349065_n Ryan Pause's Second Car loading...

Moving on to Spring of 2015, I was able to use my insurance claim from the other motorist to buy this big boat. A 2001 Buick Park Avenue which had 158,000 miles when I purchased it. The indestructible 3.8 Liter V6 motor. I will say, it was like a sofa on wheels. I actually slept in it too during a Berkshire County Relay for Life event! Drove this one for about 2 years and had to get rid of because the transmission only had like 2 gears left and had a mind of its own.

attachment-52392512_2082795458481412_3971029820174761984_n Ryan Pause's Third Car loading...

The most favorite and most reliable car ever that owned from 2017-2022! The 2003 Toyota Camry. Paid $500 for it (I know what a steal), with 151,000 miles on it (not even broken in). 2.4 Liter Four Cylinder Engine so it was super awesome on gas. Sadly, she quit at 256,000 miles early this year due to the timing chain snapping. Lots of amazing memories in that car let me tell you!

Ryan Pause's Fourth Car Ryan Pause's Fourth Car loading...

Moving on to my current vehicle that I absolutely love and actually hit a milestone last fall!

Ryan Pause's Fourth Car hitting a milestone! Ryan Pause's Fourth Car hitting a milestone! loading...

This would be a 2004 Toyota Highlander Base All Wheel Drive model. 3.3 Liter V6 with a 5 Speed Automatic Transmission. This beast gets through Berkshire County winters like butter! Also did I mention that bought this back in the Fall of 2020 with 134,000 miles on it and I am now at 200,000! Yes, I've already driven up and down the East Coast the past 2 years I've owned it. But you know what they say with Toyota, it's just broken in!

Ryan Pause's Fifth Car. Ryan Pause's Fifth Car loading...

Recently I purchased this 2006 Toyota Matrix XR All Wheel Drive model to replace the old Camry that I had. Only 126,000 miles on it. I mainly use this as a backup car for when the Highlander needs maintenance done.

So now that I listed all the vehicles, I've owned the big question is, when is a car considered a classic in Massachusetts? Here's some information according to wallethub.com:

A car is considered a classic in Massachusetts if it's at least 25 years old. When a vehicle in Massachusetts meets these requirements, the owner can register it as an antique vehicle, which will limit the car’s use. - wallethub.com

So, what was your first car? And is your car more than 25 years old to be deemed a classic? Let us know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

20 Classic Cars From 20 Classic Movies Cars & Movies

6 Things That Are No Longer in Cars Things you don't find in cars anymore.