I remember saying, "I can't wait to get my license so I can take my grandmother for a drive in a convertible." Although I did get to drive her before she passed away, it wasn't in a convertible. Still, that's okay because we shared many wonderful memories.

Interest in driving, especially among teenagers, seems to be decreasing compared to earlier years. I applaud my teenage niece for finally getting her learner's permit after some effort. However, more teens are delaying getting their driver's licenses. Here are some reasons for this change.

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More teenagers are obtaining their licenses at older ages compared to earlier years.

WCVB5 Boston reported on a 2020 study by Dr. Federico Vaca, an Emergency Medicine professor and executive vice chair at UC Irvine School of Medicine. The study found that about 40% of teenagers delay getting their driver’s licenses by 1 to 2 years, and 30% delay for over 2 years.

A 2017 study highlighted a significant decline in the percentage of high school seniors holding driver's licenses over the past twenty years, decreasing from 81% in 2006 to 72% in 2015. Experts express concern that delaying licensing could jeopardize teenage safety and hinder their path to independence.

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Why do teenagers now wait longer than ever before to obtain their driver’s licenses?

Modern teenagers frequently juggle college goals alongside social media use, as various apps now provide more transportation choices than what was available during their teenage years.

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Should you recommend that your teenager pursue their driver's license?

Experts recommend that families evaluate their child's emotional readiness for driving by asking questions like "Is the child responsible enough to drive?" and "Are they prepared for the responsibilities of driving?" Ultimately, using public transportation might be safer, especially if you feel your teen isn't ready to handle driving duties.

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