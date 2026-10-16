Whenever I drive along Route 2 to the summit above North Adams on the Mohawk Trail, I can't help admiring the stunning views. Rumor has it that they're considered among the best in the world. Since the spot is right on a state-owned highway, it's open for everyone to enjoy year-round. That may explain why it's known as 'America's Switzerland.'

Ryan Pause - TSM Ryan Pause - TSM

A Brief History of the Wigwam Western Summit

According to Historic North Adams, Native Americans were the first to travel the Mohawk Trail, which winds through the Northern Berkshires between the Hudson and Connecticut rivers. Today, a scenic drive east from North Adams, past the “Hairpin Turn,” brings visitors to the unique Wigwam Western Summit. There, they can take in views of three states and visit the historic Wigwam cabins and gift shop.

Ryan Pause - TSM Ryan Pause - TSM

Today at the Wigwam Western Summit

According to its website, the Wigwam has welcomed travelers along the Mohawk Trail since 1914, a route known as one of Massachusetts’ most scenic drives. Over the years, this historic mountaintop destination has been thoughtfully transformed into a resort featuring a Sky Bar, coffeehouse, bakery, and gift shop filled with local treasures.

Read More: This Is The Most Haunted Location In Western Massachusetts

Ryan Pause - TSM Ryan Pause - TSM

Gift Shop and Cabin Services

The gift shop is open only during the warmer months, but visitors can enjoy breathtaking, year-round views of North Adams, Clarksburg, Williamstown, parts of Adams, and beyond. The cabins are also open year-round. This is also where the signals for New Country 94.7 and 100.1 WUPE-FM are broadcast.

Get our free mobile app

15 Breathtaking Views of Beautiful Beaches Throughout Massachusetts These beautiful images of Massachusetts beaches will motivate you to put your toes in the sand and soak in the rays. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media