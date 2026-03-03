Ensure your valuables are safely secured and your car doors are firmly locked to prevent theft. Police are currently investigating a series of attempted car thefts and break-ins that occurred in Williamstown late last week.

Google/Streetview Google/Streetview loading...

Attempted Vehicle Break-In Report #1

According to The Berkshire Eagle, the initial report was filed around 8 a.m. on February 26 from the North Hoosac Road and Lindley Terrace area, as police Chief Michael Ziemba told the newspaper. He suspects the break-in occurred sometime late on February 25 or early on the 26th.

That night on North Hoosac Road, a vehicle was vandalized, drawing the attention of neighbors. Ziemba reported that the thief had left the keys in the ignition, attempting to drive away quickly. However, the thief became stranded in the deep snow, ultimately abandoning the car on the property after failing to escape.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: How The Strikes On Iran Could Impact Gas Prices In Massachusetts

Google/Streetview Google/Streetview loading...

Attempted Vehicle Break-In Reports #2 and 3

Just after 8 a.m. on February 26, officers received two more reports of attempted break-ins in the same neighborhood. Footprints near both vehicles indicated that someone had attempted to unlawfully enter them.

Ziemba mentioned that authorities are carefully examining camera footage as part of their ongoing investigation. However, they refrained from releasing specific street addresses or names to avoid jeopardizing the integrity of the open case.

“We preach the same message as always: lock your vehicles and don’t leave keys [or] valuables inside,” - police Chief Michael Ziemba

Don't Leave These Items in Your Vehicle When it's Freezing Keeping these items in your vehicle when it is freezing outside could be problematic. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams