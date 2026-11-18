It's sad when you hear these stories about people with mental health crises. It's even sadder when it ends the way it does because, in the end, the family always ends up hurting.

And that's exactly what happened on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at Windsor Lake in North Adams. Here's how it unfolded.

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Update On Person Found Dead At Windsor Lake In North Adams, MA

According to The Berkshire Eagle, law enforcement was dispatched to the lake, which we call Fish Pond, shortly after 7 a.m. after receiving a report from someone concerned about a family member's mental health, according to Julia Sabourin, a spokesperson for the DA's Office.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found one deceased individual. The only good news is that the death is not suspicious. However, the medical examiner has taken custody of the case.

No name has been given, and there haven't been many details about the circumstances surrounding the death, for obvious reasons, so far. Police had taped off the parking lot as of 10 a.m., and officers were gathered off to the side of the campground entrance, according to a report from iBerkshires. The state medical examiner was also allowed into the perimeter around 10 a.m. By 10:30 a.m., police were removing the tape and clearing the scene.

We will continue to update this story as details become available.

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