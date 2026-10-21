The first snowfall is just around the corner in Massachusetts, so many residents will be clearing snow from their walkways and driveways. Luckily for me, my maintenance guys do a great job keeping my parking lot and pathways clear.

Did you know Massachusetts has strict laws about snowblowers? I only learned about them recently, and I was surprised to find that towns across the state can fine residents for breaking certain rules.

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Snowblower Restrictions in Massachusetts Towns and Cities

The U.S. Sun reports that municipalities across the state have set specific hours for residents to clear snow from their properties. Homeowners who fail to follow these rules could face a $100 fine. In cities like Springfield, residents may operate snowblowers only between 5 PM and midnight during a storm.

In Newton, Massachusetts, homeowners may use snow blowers only between 6 AM and 10 PM. In Cambridge, residents may not use domestic power tools before 7 AM or after 10 PM. Across the state, residents must also observe quiet hours from 7 PM to 9 AM.

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Snowblower Safety in Massachusetts

Residents should use caution when operating snow blowers to clear snow around their homes, particularly where snow has built up heavily. In Illinois, for example, a man was injured when he tried to clear a clog by putting his hand into the machine and was struck by the moving blades.

Fortunately, he escaped without serious injury. But snowblowers can be more hazardous than many people realize. Heavy, wet snow often clogs them, prompting users to reach inside the machine to clear it.

Officials are urging residents to use caution when operating snowblowers.

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