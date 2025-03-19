Winter Not Over Yet – Massachusetts In For Another Round Of Snow

The fact that the weather has been pretty decent these past few days, I hate to be the one to ruin it. The saying goes don't shoot the messenger.

It's no surprise Massachusetts saw at least a couple of inches of rain earlier in the week. Then it all cleared up with the temperatures pegging between 50-70 degrees in parts of the Baystate. Once Friday rolls around, that beautiful weather could all change unfortunately.

NBC10Boston Web screenshot NBC10Boston Web screenshot loading...

Parts Of Massachusetts Could See One Last Round Of Snow This Week

According to NBC10Boston, Clouds will sneak back into the area by Thursday as a storm system approaches from the west. This storm doesn’t seem very strong until it gets to New England. Then, as the upper levels of the atmosphere get involved, we’ll see it energize and attempt to drag down colder air across New England.

They also stated that it’s entirely possible that we see rain switch to snow in the higher elevations of western Mass. by Friday morning. How far east this works into the Worcester Hills remains to be seen. As the saying goes, only time will tell. It's Massachusetts, it could snow tomorrow or rain tomorrow. You just never know.

