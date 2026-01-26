Here Are The Northern Berkshire County Winter Storm Snow Totals

Meteorologists nailed it with this one. I only say that because it's been a while since a winter storm like this was predicted in advance and actually occurred.

Veteran NWS meteorologist Joe Villani explains that once snowfall exceeds a foot, predicting the high end becomes much more challenging. Additionally, light snow in parts of the Berkshires could contribute to the final snowfall totals.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Snowfall predictions are lower than before, but remain relatively high since 2018.

According to AccuWeather.com, North Adams received 10.4 inches of snow at Harriman-and-West Airport. While the higher elevations, like Florida Mountain and Savoy, saw snowfall of 15 inches or more.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Dollar General Customers May Qualify For Store Reimbursement

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM loading...

Weather forecast for the upcoming week: might see more snow?

Villani noted that the remainder of the work and school week feels monotonous. There might be snow by next weekend, but it's too early to be certain. Meanwhile, the prolonged deep freeze persists, with daytime highs in the teens and lows near zero before dawn. No relief is anticipated until late next week, after Groundhog Day on Feb. 2, when temperatures could finally climb above freezing.

Villani mentioned that we're experiencing a rather old-fashioned winter, characterized by lingering snow and consistently below-normal temperatures that arrived unexpectedly in mid-November. How much snow did you see where you live?

Avoid These Snow Blower Mistakes Avoid these mistakes or bad habits, and your snow-blowing experience should be smooth. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media