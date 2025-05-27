How many times do you visit Cumberland Farms each week?

Or for some people, I guess I should ask, how many times do you visit Cumberland Farms each day?

For many people, the day often includes a morning stop for coffee and a donut, a visit in the afternoon for a slice of pizza or a sandwich, and perhaps a quick stop on the way home from work for a snack or to refuel the car.

While many of us take Cumberland Farms for granted, we should always appreciate the thousands of people who keep our favorite convenience store chain running 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Here is a list of actions that customers often take at various locations that employees generally find unappealing:

1. Parking at gas pumps without actually refueling.

I’m confident that people wouldn’t appreciate you ordering a pizza inside if they’re waiting to get gas while your vehicle is blocking the pump. It’s especially inconsiderate if you’re driving a gasoline vehicle and blocking the diesel pump while a diesel vehicle owner is trying to fuel up!

2. Taking a pastry from the donut case with bare hands and then placing it back.

Since the pandemic, staying sanitary has become more important than ever. It's especially important to be mindful of where your hands have been throughout the day.

3. Please refrain from using your cellphone while you are cashing out at the front counter.

I admit that I've done this myself, and I apologize to any convenience store clerks who might be reading this. Their job is to process your transactions and help you quickly, so they likely don't want to hear your phone conversations. Additionally, the customers behind you probably don't want to hear them either.

4. Be courteous and avoid purchasing an excessive number of lottery tickets if there is a line behind you.

I see this all the time, and I can't tell you how annoying it can be! Especially if you're on a time limit and you just want to pay for your coffee. Please, save those lottery ticket purchases for non-busy hours.

Here is a list compiled from local listeners!

I live right behind a Cumberland Farms in Leominster Massachusetts; our Cumberland farms is on the connector to get on to a couple different highways. Number one biggest pet peeve do not block the door with your line at the register form a line that is not in front of the entryway. Number one fire hazard, fire Marshall will close you down if you continue to do this. Number two like I can't get in the store if there's seven people blocking the door. It's common sense to leave a walkway for customers lol! Number two biggest pet peeve at Cumberland farms. When you're making a coffee and you spill a little, please clean up after yourself we're all adults! - Dawn Marie Eringi People shouldn't be having conversations blocking the coffee centers, or the isles. It has become a common thing for people to be extremely inconsiderate, they don't just block at gas stations/convenient stores, it's everywhere you go. - Richard Hidenfelter

Great ideas! Would you like to add your suggestion to the list? Reach out to us through our app.

