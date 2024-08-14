While there's still some time left in the Summer of 2024, there is this fun activity that is well worth it. It just so happens to be one of the best places in the Baystate for this specific activity.

While temperatures got pretty intense over the summer, it's been overall pretty comfortable for the month of August.

If you're looking for something fun to do for the day in Massachusetts before summer comes to end, this might just be the right place.

Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts

This activity takes place on the Deerfield River which runs 76 miles from southern Vermont through northwestern Massachusetts to the Connecticut River. It is also one of the most heavily dammed rivers in the United States. If you're from the area, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

Deerfieldriver.org

Nothing beats the summer heat than floating on a tube down the Deerfield River which happens to be in Charlemont, Massachusetts.

According to Deerfield River, reasonably priced, durable tubes designed specifically for river tubing can purchased as pool toy floats are not appropriate for this river due to the fast currents, overhanging branches, sharp rocks, and other obstructions.

Deerfieldriver.org

There are several choices for floating the Deerfield and many different put-ins and take-outs. Some sections however are not safe for tubers, such as the river through Zoar Gap. Your best bet is to go with a commercial outfitter or a knowledgeable group the first time, so that you can learn the river as this is no lazy river.

