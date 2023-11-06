Your Guide To Winter Weather In Massachusetts

No matter how you look at it, winter will be here before you know it. Every year, we have to go through snow if you being dropped down us whether it's just a dusting, or a couple of feet of snow. This is where people start to wonder, when are the parking bans in place and where can I park during the winter months in Massachusetts?

Get our free mobile app

Top view of snow covered cars in street parking lot. Getty Images loading...

The Berkshire Eagle reports that parking bans are commonly used across the Baystate to assist in removal of snow and ice, with violators facing fines and possible removal of their vehicles at their own expense, with specific regulations varying from cities and towns.

Listed below are a few examples:

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

North Adams has issued a winter parking ban which started on Nov. 1 and runs until April 15, per city ordinance. Motorists are prohibited from parking "on any street or highway for a period of time longer than one hour" between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m. except in emergency situations. Vehicles found blocking snow removal can also be towed at the owner of the vehicle's expense.

Town of Adams - Facebook Town of Adams - Facebook loading...

The Town of Adams has an overnight parking restriction that goes into effect Dec. 1 and goes until March 31, of 2024. During this time period, cars should not be parked on any town roadway between the hours of 12 and 7 a.m. Parking lot permits however are available at the Kearns Lane and Renfrew lots for a $75 fee. A permit application can be found by clicking here.

Downtown Pittsfield Massachusetts Getty Images loading...

The city of Pittsfield does not have of what they call a yearly winter parking ban, but its city charter gives the mayor the ability to declare a snow emergency at anytime during inclement weather. The charter states that snow emergencies begin either at 7 a.m. or 7 p.m. and last for at least 48 hours. During a snow emergency, alternate side of the road parking should be utilized (even-numbered sides of the street are used for parking during even-numbered days, and odd-numbered street sides are used for odd-numbered days).

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The same goes for Williamstown as the town doesn't have a specific winter parking ban, it does however prohibit overnight parking in its bylaws year-round on town streets and municipal parking lots for more than an hour between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m., except in an emergency.

A full list of parking bans and restrictions can be found by clicking here.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman