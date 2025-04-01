11 Things That Can Get You Pulled Over Around New England

Speeding? Absolutely, you know this could easily get you pulled over as well as reckless driving.

Then there are those things you don't really think about or simply figure the chances of getting pulled over are pretty slim because police have other things to focus on, instead of whether you put on your blinker when you're calmly switching lanes.

And sure, there are plenty of things that police officers probably ignore unless there's something even more significant you're doing that makes the officer switch on those lights and pull you over.

LEARN MORE: Mechanics Urge Us to Stop Doing This at the Gas Pumps

Something to be very aware of, not only during the winter, but as you're in spring, otherwise known as mud season, are dirty cars.

According to Motor Biscuit, police in every state can pull you over and write you a ticket for having dirty windows and even really dirty headlights and rear lights. This is because a clear and unobstructed view is key to safe driving.

Dirty car window and wash me sign. Shallow depth of the field. RadimSpitzer loading...

Red and blue lights in your rearview mirror are very possible if law enforcement officials notice everything I mentioned above, including dirty license plates.

I was even pulled over last Summer because my bike rack partially covered my license plate. The officer just gave me a warning, but it was a lesson learned, and he even helped me adjust it.

LEARN MORE: Is it Illegal to Hang Items From Your Rearview Mirror?

It's these random things you may not focus on as much as your speed limit or obeying traffic laws like a full, complete stop at a stop sign, that can definitely grab a cop's attention.

According to the Thiessen Law Firm website, here are eleven unexpected things that can get you pulled over.

Loud Music

Honking

Sketchy Bumper Stickers

Too Many People Crammed in Your Car

Driving Too Slowly

Driving at Odd Hours in Secluded Areas/Looking Suspicious

Dirty Windows

Dirty Car Mirrors

Dirty License Plates

Dim Headlights

Partially/Fully Blocked License Plate

Yes! Loud music can be considered noise pollution.

Happy road-tripping and daily driving to you.

Celebrities Who Got Kicked Off Flights From getting booted from flights to issues with the TSA, these celebrities, including Alec Baldwin and Naomi Campbell, have run into plenty of trouble with airlines over the years.

Discover some of the most notorious cases of celebrities getting kicked off planes, kicked out of airports or reprimanded by TSA.