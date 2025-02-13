Boston, MA Lands on the Top 20 Road Rage Cities List, But Where?

Raise your hand if you're surprised that Boston has road rage issues.

I'm guessing no one has their hand up, especially if you've lived in New England for any length of time and lived or been to Boston. It doesn't matter if you're driving yourself, using a car service or taxi, or a passenger; you've wanted to pull your hair out and even scream.

According to CNN Health, road rage incidents have surged 500% in the United States since 2016, and maybe you've been part of that statistic, even if it was just flipping someone off on 95 or trying to park in the North End.

Some cities are worse than others, and it shouldn't be too surprising that larger cities with more traffic, like Boston, reign supreme on this list.

According to the Angel Reyes and Associates website, Boston didn't top the list but did make the top 10.

Aggressive or violent motorists range from verbal insults to physical violence. Road rage isn't always caused by another person, either. It can simply build up because of weather, traffic, construction, or anxiety level at the time because of things going on in life.

Here are your top 20 road rage cities, with Boston rounding out the top 10.

Houston, Texas Chicago, Illinois Los Angeles, California Nashville, Tennessee Miami, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Atlanta, Georgia Detroit, Michigan New York, New York Boston, Massachusetts Seattle, Washington Aurora, Colorado Austin, Texas Dallas, Texas San Francisco, California Tacoma, Washington Charlotte, North Carolina Washington, D.C. Arlington, Texas Phoenix, Arizona

