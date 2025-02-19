Can You Guess Which New England State Smokes the Most?
Do you see a lot of people smoking? Maybe you have a pack-a-day habit yourself that you haven't been able to kick yet.
I wish you luck on that because you know what a disgusting, unhealthy habit it is.
As a matter of fact, smoking is STILL the leading cause of preventable diseases, disabilities, and death in America. One in five deaths in our country is because of cigarette smoking. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that's around 480,000 people each year.
With twenty-eight million smokers or 12% of the country, half of them are living with a smoking-related disease. According to the CDC, 13% of those are men, and 10% are women.
So where do our six New England states land?
The good news is that people making smoking a part of their lives has decreased by 20% since the early 2000s. Even better news, only one state in New England ranks in the upper half of states that have the most smokers.
Mainers smoke the most, with 18% grabbing at least one cigarette a day. New Hampshire is next on this list of New England states at 15% of Granite Staters puffing away.
14% of people living in Vermont and Rhode Island smoke. Connecticut residents land at 13% and Massachusetts has the least amount of smokers in New England at 11%.
According to the MSN website, the South has the most smokers, followed by the Midwest. Here's the complete breakdown.
25%
West Virginia
22%
Kentucky
Arkansas
21%
Mississippi
Indiana
20%
Ohio
Tennessee
Oklahoma
Alabama
19%
Wyoming
Michigan
South Carolina
South Dakota
Louisiana
Missouri
18%
Maine
Alaska
North Dakota
Montana
17%
Kansas
North Carolina
New Mexico
Iowa
Pennsylvania
16%
Georgia
Wisconsin
Delaware
Florida
15%
New Hampshire
Nebraska
14%
Vermont
Minnesota
Idaho
Nevada
Rhode Island
Virginia
Arizona
Oregon
13%
Texas
Illinois
Connecticut
Colorado
12%
New York
Hawaii
Washington
11%
Massachusetts
Maryland
New Jersey
9%
California
8%
Utah
PS: Our country's tobacco-growing states are all in the South except Pennsylvania. They're North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.
