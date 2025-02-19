Can You Guess Which New England State Smokes the Most?

Do you see a lot of people smoking? Maybe you have a pack-a-day habit yourself that you haven't been able to kick yet.

I wish you luck on that because you know what a disgusting, unhealthy habit it is.

As a matter of fact, smoking is STILL the leading cause of preventable diseases, disabilities, and death in America. One in five deaths in our country is because of cigarette smoking. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that's around 480,000 people each year.

With twenty-eight million smokers or 12% of the country, half of them are living with a smoking-related disease. According to the CDC, 13% of those are men, and 10% are women.

So where do our six New England states land?

The good news is that people making smoking a part of their lives has decreased by 20% since the early 2000s. Even better news, only one state in New England ranks in the upper half of states that have the most smokers.

Mainers smoke the most, with 18% grabbing at least one cigarette a day. New Hampshire is next on this list of New England states at 15% of Granite Staters puffing away.

14% of people living in Vermont and Rhode Island smoke. Connecticut residents land at 13% and Massachusetts has the least amount of smokers in New England at 11%.

According to the MSN website, the South has the most smokers, followed by the Midwest. Here's the complete breakdown.

25%

West Virginia

22%

Kentucky

Arkansas

21%

Mississippi

Indiana

20%

Ohio

Tennessee

Oklahoma

Alabama

19%

Wyoming

Michigan

South Carolina

South Dakota

Louisiana

Missouri

18%

Maine

Alaska

North Dakota

Montana

17%

Kansas

North Carolina

New Mexico

Iowa

Pennsylvania

16%

Georgia

Wisconsin

Delaware

Florida

15%

New Hampshire

Nebraska

14%

Vermont

Minnesota

Idaho

Nevada

Rhode Island

Virginia

Arizona

Oregon

13%

Texas

Illinois

Connecticut

Colorado

12%

New York

Hawaii

Washington

11%

Massachusetts

Maryland

New Jersey

9%

California

8%

Utah

PS: Our country's tobacco-growing states are all in the South except Pennsylvania. They're North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

Celebrities Who Worked in Sex Work From Brad Pitt to Lady Gaga and Riverdale's Mark Consuelos, you may be surprised by some of the celebs on this list.

Whether it was a one-time stint or a job that lasted several years, some of our favorite Hollywood stars worked in stripping, exotic dancing or prostitution before their big break — and even look back at the time fondly. Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda