Chef Gordon Ramsay Filming at One of the Hottest Burger Joints in New England

Film crews outside and inside a most beloved burger restaurant have most saying filming is underway at a favorite hotspot.

It appears one of the most beloved eateries in New England will be featured in an episode of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's upcoming TV show.

Is Chef Gordon filming an episode of Kitchen Nightmares? Apparently, Restaurant Refresh is a new show coming out next month and this being a popular place to grab a burger among other amazing dishes, I'm going with his new show.

According to the JS Casting website, casting for restaurants in the northeast for a major brand new show started in January.

Meanwhile, according to the Go Local Prov website, the casting company was looking for extras who wanted to eat for free for a new reality restaurant show filming in Rhode Island

It's all under wraps as much as possible, but according to an Instagram post from the Newport Buzz website, the beloved burger restaurant Crazy Burger in the seaside town of Narragansett, Rhode Island just a half hour south of Providence has had film crews there the last couple of days with fans hoping to get a glimpse of Chef Gordon.

His film crew was spotted over the weekend at Crazy Burger just as the restaurant announced it was closing for a few days.

Heads up, Crazy Burger fans! We're taking a short break to refresh and revamp! We'll be closed from Saturday, April 5 to Thursday, April 10, reopening Thursday at noon. We can't wait to welcome you back better than ever! Stay tuned for some exciting updates!

Hmmmmmm. It most definitely sounds like it's for Gordon's new show, Restaurant Refresh, where Crazy Burger also said they're excited to be featured on a new TV show in May.

As you know, Chef Gordon is all about revamping struggling restaurants or simply rundown ones that need a facelift and some refreshing. It's always done with tough love, of course, which is what makes his shows so popular.

According to Newport Buzz, Crazy Burger is known for its eclectic menu and quirky vibe, so who knows how this will turn out?

