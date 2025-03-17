Do You Know Who the Couple is in This Massachusetts Photo?

It's a spring-like day over St. Patrick's Day weekend in Boston on one of the most famous private streets in New England.

Of course, I'm talking about Acron Street in Beacon Hill. This private pathway is not only one of the most famous because of its charming cobblestone among the quaint, historic brick buildings and homes, but it's also one of the most photographed in the world.

That said, can you imagine how many wedding proposals have happened here over the decades? Including this one of a mysterious couple caught on camera.

This Only in Boston Instagram post popped up in my feed. Apparently, a professional Boston-based photographer accidentally came upon a proposal while setting up for a shoot.

While grooms-to-be may hire someone to capture the moment or, at the very least, grab a friend or family member to snap the photos, this is like a romantic movie scene accidentally caught on camera at the last minute.

Talk about a magical moment going viral, all so we can find this couple and give them this moment.

I immediately went to the photographer's Instagram page, which is filled with her work. Her name is Rebecca Thompson @becthompphoto, but she goes by Becca, and she wants our help.

On Saturday March 15th I was about to start a shoot in Beacon Hill. We were on a popular photo street and I had just seen that a couple was about to take a picture together so I turned around getting ready to start my shoot & then I heard that very special sound & knew what was happening. I turned around and noticed they didn’t have a photographer and snagged these pictures of their special moment. I had to get straight back to my shoot so I didn’t have a moment to tell the couple & want to get these pictures to them!! Please help me find them.

What a love for photography Becca clearly has. She feels the moment and has to grab her camera at the last minute to capture it.

Do you recognize the newly engaged couple? Maybe they're locals; maybe they're not. You can message Becca on her Instagram page so she can give them this forever moment she accidentally stumbled upon and captured beautifully.

UPDATE: Someone recognized the couple, and Becca has been in touch! Awwww, don't you love a happy ending?