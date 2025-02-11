Did You Know New England is Just 1 of 3 Styles of Clam Chowder?

It's such a winter staple. That creamy, savory New England clam chowder. Do you have a favorite place to get some? Maybe it's the only place you'll go.

Even in the summer, New England clam chowder is on every menu. It may not be as popular as in the winter, but it's a must whether you're vacationing in Maine or on the Cape.

Anyway, when you think of New England clam chowder, like most people, the most popular and, in many cases, the only one that pops into your head is thick, delicious, creamy New England style with oyster crackers.

However, there are actually three styles of clam chowder and one of them also calls New England home.

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

A bowl of steaming hot New England Style clam chowder MSPhotographic loading...

We've already been discussing this hearty and creamy type, sometimes referred to as Boston clam chowder, filled with butter, clams, and potatoes. Some recipes had pork, too.

MANHATTAN CLAM CHOWDER

Homemade Manhattan Clam Chowder with Tomato and Parsley bhofack2 loading...

Considered the red-headed stepchild of clam chowders, pardon the pun. it's still a popular one if you prefer tomato-based soups and stews.

It doesn't reign supreme over New England, but if you like creamy tomato soup, sometimes you can find this style with a creamier tomato base. Besides clams, you'll find peppers, celery, and carrots.

RHODE ISLAND CLAM CHOWDER

freshwater clam soup flyingv43 loading...

In the heart of New England is a very non-New England clam chowder which you can rarely find anywhere but Rhode Island.

According to the Served From Scratch website, it's made with a clear broth, sometimes with a hint of tomato, as well as clams and potatoes. There are zero vegetables, and it doesn't use any cream or milk, making the clam flavor stand out the most.

Sometimes, the clams are even taken out of the shells.