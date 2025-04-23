Early Morning New England Sky Will Smile Down on You April 24, 25

How many times have you stepped outside on a cold New England night to catch that meteor shower or the perfect alignment of planets?

You hear so much about various cosmic shows and planetary wonders every year, and whether it's a clear night while you put on your snow boots to check out the night sky or a lovely fall night along the shoreline of Connecticut, this upcoming "look-up" moment will be quite rare and fun.

Two planets and the moon will literally form a smiley face up in the night sky.

Whether you look into the eastern sky from a ridge overlooking the Atlantic in Maine and New Hampshire or hit the beach in Massachusetts, according to the No Chill Instagram page, this super-rare smiley face will be easily visible if your weather cooperates

Venus and Saturn will align next to each other above the crescent moon.

You'll see two bright eyes and a smile from the planets and the moon.

According to No Chill, the best time to see the sky smiling down on you is about an hour before sunrise, and Venus will be the brightest.

According to the Wealth Instagram post, stellarium simulations and NASA ambassadors say it's best around 5:30 AM as you close in on the sunrise.

Feel free to use a telescope or binoculars, but you don't need either to see the smiley face. Simply look up and smile back.

According to the Popular Science website, the smiley face will last about an hour, so if 5:30 is still a bit early, that's okay.

Venus will be the higher of the two “eyes” while Saturn will be the lower, and the thin, crescent moon grin will appear slightly lower and farther north.

You may see Mercury, too, which will be below the smile.

