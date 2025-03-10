Every State in New England Proudly Made This Top 10 List

Yup! We did it again, New England.

I mean, do we ever rank badly on any of these top 10 or 20 lists that come out each year? Sure, our sports teams aren't always tops, and if you're looking for cheap all around, then New England is limited, but overall, there's a reason we're the best region in the country.

According to the Wallet Hub website, when it comes to safety, look no further than New England. Every one of our states made it onto this top 10 safest states list.

With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. Americans have to worry about their financial safety as well.

At this point, it's a competition within New England to see which state is the safest, and the following categories were used to determine this for the entire country per capita.

Personal and Residential Safety

Financial Safety

Road Safety

Workplace Safety

Emergency Preparedness

According to Wallet Hub, the safest states also have residents who take pride in getting involved with their communities, so clearly, we New Englanders are active. The number of people working as firefighters, EMTs, and in health care matters, too.

Congratulations Vermont! The Green Mountain State tops the list, followed by New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and finally, Rhode Island.

TOP 10 SAFEST STATES

Vermont New Hampshire Maine Massachusetts Utah Hawaii Connecticut Minnesota Rhode Island Wyoming

TOP 10 MOST DANGEROUS STATES

Louisiana Mississippi Texas Arkansas Florida Oklahoma Alabama Colorado Georgia South Carolina

Click here if you want to see the full list of states as well as the rating system for each of the 52 points of criteria.