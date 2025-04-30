First Ever Panda Fest is in Boston This Weekend May 2-4

It's been successful in other cities, so it's time for Panda Fest to see what happens in Boston.

YUM!

Panda Fest is a massive outdoor event with more than 75 vendors serving up Asian food, unique cultural shopping, and live music.

K-Pop anyone?

It's all deliciously going down at Boston's City Hall Plaza and will be one of the largest Asian food festivals Panda Fest has ever put together.

According to the Boston Uncovered website, Panda Fest will have more than 200 varieties of food, some of which you've probably never tasted, plenty of specialty items, and live performances, along with those K-Pop bands I mentioned.

Prepare to take an adventure through the flavors of Asia with culinary lineups including steaming hot dumplings, sushi rolls, ramen, tanghulu, and more foods from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and so much more!

Surround yourself with handmade products, calligraphy art, artisanal teas, special crafts, clothing, and accessories while you enjoy the electric energy and vibrancy.

It's super cheap to get in, too!

A $13 ticket gives you access to the entire day, while VIP tickets, at $25, come with perks and a special entrance.

General Admission tickets include single entry, access to all vendors, cultural performances, and panda-themed activities, as well as two free gifts: a customized Panda pin featuring Boston and a headband. VIP tickets include all General Admission perks, plus an additional gift—a Boston-themed panda bag.

Panda Fest opens Friday from 4 PM to 10 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 10 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Click here for all the info you need.

PS: According to the Panda Fest website, you can bring your dog as long as he or she is on a leash, not aggressive, and is up to date on vaccinations.

Sitcom Moments That Were Surprisingly Dark Sitcoms such as The Simpsons and The Golden Girls are often seen as light-hearted comedies, but these darker TV moments offer a different, deeper perspective. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard