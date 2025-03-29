Get Ready Boston: Panda Fest is Coming, Panda Fest is Coming!

Yum!

Are you ready for a massive festival with more Asian food than you know what to do with?

It's all deliciously going down at Boston's City Hall Plaza and will be one of the largest Asian food festivals ever.

Hopefully, Spring will have fully sprung for this May event.

According to the Boston Uncovered website, Panda Fest will feature more than 200 varieties of food from 75+ vendors, specialty foods, and live performances, including K-Pop bands.

Prepare to take an adventure through the flavors of Asia with culinary lineups including steaming hot dumplings, sushi rolls, ramen, tanghulu, and more foods from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and so much more!

Panda Fest is the place to find handmade products, calligraphy art, artisanal teas, special crafts, clothing, and accessories, surrounded by vibrancy and energy with music and shows.

It's super cheap to get in, too! A $13 ticket gives you access to the entire day, while VIP tickets, at $25, come with perks and special entrance.

General Admission tickets include single entry, access to all vendors, cultural performances, and panda-themed activities, as well as two free gifts: a customized Panda pin featuring Boston and a headband. VIP tickets include all General Admission perks, plus an additional gift—a Boston-themed panda bag.

Panda Fest is happening the first weekend in May, fromrom Friday, May 2 through Sunday, May 4.

Panda Fest opens Friday from 4 PM to 10 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 10 PM, and Sunday from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Click here for all the info you need.

PS: According to the Panda Fest website, you can bring your dog as long as he or she is on a leash, not aggressive, and is up to date on vaccinations.

New York, Philly, Seattle, Minneapolis, and Atlanta have been part of the tour, as well.

