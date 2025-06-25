Who’s the Mysterious Owner of $40 Million Yacht That Arrived in Massachusetts?

It's clearly making the rounds as the latest super yacht that just pulled into Nantucket Harbor was just visiting Newport, Rhode Island, for a bit.

Ah, the summer life both on and off the yacht.

It's named "Freedom" and according to the Vessel Finder website, it sails under the flag of the Cayman Islands, mooring in the Nantucket Harbor Tuesday night, June 24.

Now, this yacht is 25 years old, and while people think it's a fashion designer, Roberto Cavalli's yacht, after some research, that's just not possible, and it's not because he passed away last year, but rather because Roberto's yacht design is based on Batman.

So, which millionaire or billionaire and his or her friends are enjoying a summer of sailing from beautiful vacation spot to beautiful vacation spot?

According to the Boat International website, this 230-foot mega yacht, which can accommodate up to 26 guests, is worth $40 million and $4 million annually to own; however, the actual owner's name is under wraps.

According to the Super Yacht Fan website, it has a crew of 29 and is owned by a U.S.-based millionaire.

Meanwhile, according to the Super Yacht Times website, Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, who passed away a year ago in April 2024, left his smaller yacht, also named Freedom, to his estate.

Along with making a name for himself in the fashion industry, Cavalli also had a presence in the world of yachting as the owner of the 28-metre Cerri motor yacht Freedom.

Roberto didn't just design clothing; because of his love of yachting, according to the Boat International website, he helped design the interiors of several yachts.

THIS is the Cavalli estate yacht.

Boat International Boat International loading...

When Cavalli purchased it in 2018, he paid $15 million. It's a smaller yacht for six guests with six crew, and an annual cost of $1.5 million according to the Super Yacht Fan website.

