Old Christmas Tree Shop is Becoming a New England Medical Facility

It's always fun to try to figure out what those huge stores that are closing or have closed their doors for good will eventually become. Or better yet, what do you think they should become?

It's fun to joke around that, if nothing else, those big, empty department stores, former big-box stores, craft stores, or, like in this case, a beloved former Christmas Tree Shop, will at least be a Spirit Halloween until something permanent finally leases or buys the space.

You know that Massachusetts is world-renowned in the medical world. Many of the Massachusetts-based facilities cross state lines around New England as well.

Plus, when you're traveling around New England, it's nice to know you're never far from the best doctors and nurses, just in case something happens.

Whether it's Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, or Rhode Island, New England, in general, attracts the smartest students and the most incredible health professionals as well, because of our top colleges and universities, which span from Vermont to the Boston area.

New England is known for being world-class in so many categories, including medicine and science.

Now you can add a world-class health facility expansion from Brown University Health in Providence.

According to the Newport Buzz website, the university's health facilities are expanding into a new primary care facility in a now-vacant Christmas Tree Shop in Middleton, Rhode Island, just minutes from Newport.

Brown University Health is currently renovating the space, which, to no one's surprise, will be high-end and modern, aligning with the reputation of Brown University itself as well as New England's stellar health community.

The new facility will be a primary care facility, replacing Brown University Health's previous location in Newport, giving it a more centralized and more easily accessible location.

